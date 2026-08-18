Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in Shepherd’s Bush

A murder investigation has been launched after a 52-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a residential address in Shepherd’s Bush, with another woman injured and a man arrested. Police and paramedics were called to Askew Road, Shepherd’s Bush, at around 8.19am on Tuesday, August 18, following reports of a stabbing. Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found two women, aged 52 and 32, suffering from stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to hospital. Police said her injuries were being assessed and officers were awaiting a further update on her condition.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He was initially taken to hospital as a precaution before being discharged into police custody, where he remains. A murder investigation is now underway as detectives work to establish exactly what happened. Detective Inspector Richard MacKenzie, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our enquiries continue at pace as we work to establish the full circumstances of this deeply tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim and injured woman. “We believe this to be an isolated incident within a residential address, but we know it will cause concern locally. Our officers will remain in the area throughout today. “We will update the community when we can, and I encourage anyone with any information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage which could support the investigation to contact us.”

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have information or relevant CCTV or doorbell footage. Anyone who can assist the investigation should call police on 101, quoting reference 1673/18AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.