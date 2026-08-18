One dead and two taken to hospital after triple stabbing in Askew Road, West London

A major emergency response has been deployed to Askew Road, W12, after three people were injured in a stabbing incident on Tuesday morning, with one person pronounced dead at the scene. London Ambulance Service said it was called at 8.22am on Tuesday, August 18, following reports of a stabbing. Multiple emergency resources were dispatched, including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast-response cars and an incident response officer. London’s Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene. The first ambulance crews arrived in less than five minutes. Paramedics treated three people in total. Two patients were taken to hospital for further treatment, while a third patient was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency crews. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.22am today (18 August) to reports of a stabbing on Askew Road, W12. “We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. “Our first crews arrived in less than five minutes. “We treated three people in total. We took two patients to hospital but sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene.” The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the identity of the person who died and the conditions of the two people taken to hospital, have not yet been confirmed in the information released by the ambulance service.