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GUN BATTLE Murder investigation launched after fatal late-night shooting in East London

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 40s was shot dead inside a vehicle in Newham in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Armed police, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were deployed to St Bartholomew’s Road following reports of gunshots being fired at around 3am on Tuesday, August 18.

Emergency services found a man in his 40s inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of police officers and medical teams, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

A significant crime scene remains in place on St Bartholomew’s Road as Metropolitan Police homicide detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Forensic officers have been examining the scene and detectives are expected to gather CCTV, doorbell and other footage from the surrounding area as they work to identify those responsible.

Residents have spoken of their shock following the gunfire in the early hours of the morning.

A forensic tent has been erected within the police cordon as specialist teams continue to examine the aftermath of the shooting.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Whitten, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the friends and family of the man who has sadly died.

“We know this incident will cause concern in the local area, and I want to reassure the community that my team and I are doing everything we can to determine what happened and trace those responsible.

“Those in the area will continue to see an increased police presence throughout the day while these enquiries continue.

“We are asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anything in the early hours of the morning, to please contact us. Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation.”

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 3.01am on Tuesday 18 August to reports of an incident in St Bartholomew’s Road, E6.

“We sent resources including ambulance crews, members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), an incident response officer, and London’s air ambulance.

“We treated a man at the scene but sadly, despite our best efforts, he died.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 797/18AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime scene remains in place and an increased police presence is expected in the area throughout Tuesday.

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