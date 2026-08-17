Major emergency response at Erith Pier after concern for person’s welfare

A major emergency service response was sent to Erith Pier following concerns for the welfare of a person on Monday evening. Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were reported at the scene, while boats were also deployed as emergency services dealt with the incident close to the River Thames. Witnesses described seeing a significant number of emergency vehicles around the pier and surrounding area. Local reports suggested officers were responding to concerns that a person was in distress and at risk of harm, although the precise circumstances have not yet been officially confirmed.

Emergency services remained at the location while the incident was brought to a safe conclusion. There has been no confirmed information at this stage regarding the age or gender of the person involved, or whether they required hospital treatment. Members of the public were urged to avoid speculation while emergency services dealt with the situation. Further information is expected once police or other responding agencies provide an official update.