Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

Wiltshire Police have charged two men, Jamie Loveridge, 30, and Luke Cookson, 31, with a series of burglary and theft offences across Swindon and Wroughton. Following a Swindon CID investigation, both appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 9 May and were remanded in custody ahead of their next hearing at Swindon Crown Court on 12 June.

Wide Range Of Charges

Loveridge, of no fixed address, and Cookson, from The Crescent, Chiseldon, each face multiple charges:

Burglary

Theft of a motor vehicle

Non-dwelling burglary and attempted non-dwelling burglary

Attempted theft from a vehicle

Vehicle interference and attempted dwelling burglary

Swindon CID Investigation

The case was built by the Swindon Criminal Investigation Department, targeting a string of offences that occurred over recent months. Police say the arrests mark a significant step in tackling local burglary and vehicle crime.

Next Court Hearing Scheduled

The pair have been remanded in custody while awaiting their Crown Court appearance on 12 June, where the charges will be formally addressed in a higher court.

Community Impact

These charges come amid ongoing efforts by Wiltshire Police to reduce burglary and theft in the Swindon area. Officers continue to urge anyone with information related to vehicle or property crime to come forward.