Trial Reveals Police Ignored Stabbing Victim in Hampshire

During the ongoing trial in Hampshire, shocking details have emerged about the police response to stabbing victim Henry. His attacker, Vickrum Digwa, called police but not an ambulance, falsely claiming Henry attacked him, was drunk, racially abusive, and had knocked off his turban. When Hampshire Police arrived, three female officers immediately handcuffed Henry despite visible stab wounds and his repeatedly stating: “I’ve been stabbed” and “I can’t breathe.” Bodycam footage reveals a policeman dismissing his cries, saying, “I don’t think you have, mate.” Henry was dragged across gravel, still handcuffed and left to bleed to death. Resuscitation only began after he lost consciousness, and he later died at the scene. Police have yet to release full bodycam footage.

False Accusations

The killer’s misleading call led officers to handcuff the bleeding Henry immediately upon arrival, ignoring his urgent calls for medical help.

Bodycam Shocking Footage

Video recorded by officers exposes their disbelief of Henry’s stab wounds and their inappropriate conduct, including laughing at his pleas.

Fatal Delay In Aid

Henry was restrained and left untreated even as blood soaked the ground, with officers’ aid only starting after he lost consciousness.

Ongoing Police Scrutiny

Authorities are under pressure over their handling of the incident and their failure to quickly provide medical assistance to Henry.