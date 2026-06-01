Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RELEASE THE FOOTAGE Trial Reveals Police Ignored Stabbing Victim in Hampshire

Trial Reveals Police Ignored Stabbing Victim in Hampshire

During the ongoing trial in Hampshire, shocking details have emerged about the police response to stabbing victim Henry. His attacker, Vickrum Digwa, called police but not an ambulance, falsely claiming Henry attacked him, was drunk, racially abusive, and had knocked off his turban. When Hampshire Police arrived, three female officers immediately handcuffed Henry despite visible stab wounds and his repeatedly stating: “I’ve been stabbed” and “I can’t breathe.” Bodycam footage reveals a policeman dismissing his cries, saying, “I don’t think you have, mate.” Henry was dragged across gravel, still handcuffed and left to bleed to death. Resuscitation only began after he lost consciousness, and he later died at the scene. Police have yet to release full bodycam footage.

False Accusations

The killer’s misleading call led officers to handcuff the bleeding Henry immediately upon arrival, ignoring his urgent calls for medical help.

Bodycam Shocking Footage

Video recorded by officers exposes their disbelief of Henry’s stab wounds and their inappropriate conduct, including laughing at his pleas.

Fatal Delay In Aid

Henry was restrained and left untreated even as blood soaked the ground, with officers’ aid only starting after he lost consciousness.

Ongoing Police Scrutiny

Authorities are under pressure over their handling of the incident and their failure to quickly provide medical assistance to Henry.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Six Teens Arrested Over Racial Attack on 72-Year-Old in West Midlands Park

SERIOUS INJURIES Six Teens Arrested Over Racial Attack on 72-Year-Old in West Midlands Park

UK News
Becky Hill Disses Jack Whitehall Over BRIT Awards ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ Roast

CELEBRITY FEUD Becky Hill Disses Jack Whitehall Over BRIT Awards ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ Roast

UK News
Coventry Woman’s Life Upended After 2010 Cat Wheelie Bin Incident

ANIMAL CRUELTY Coventry Woman’s Life Upended After 2010 Cat Wheelie Bin Incident

UK News
Scunthorpe Man Jailed Eight Years for £9m Investment Fraud Scam

PONZI SCAM Scunthorpe Man Jailed Eight Years for £9m Investment Fraud Scam

UK News
Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

ELECTION PLOT Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

UK News
17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Yapton Electric Motorcycle Collision

TEEN INJURED 17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Yapton Electric Motorcycle Collision

UK News
Search Underway for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in South Yorkshire River

RIVER SEARCH Search Underway for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in South Yorkshire River

UK News
Pirate Party Boat Sinks Off Turkey Coast with 148 Tourists Aboard

BOOZE CRUISE Pirate Party Boat Sinks Off Turkey Coast with 148 Tourists Aboard

UK News
Lucy Letby Bullying Claims Emerge in Chester Hospital Murder Case

BULLY CLAIM Lucy Letby Bullying Claims Emerge in Chester Hospital Murder Case

UK News
Woman Who Killed Husband in 2011 Arson Attack Dies in Prison

DEAD IN CUSTODY Woman Who Killed Husband in 2011 Arson Attack Dies in Prison

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Murder Investigation Launched After Man Dies Following Sidcup Assault

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Man Dies Following Sidcup Assault

Breaking News, UK News
Murder Investigation Launched After Man Dies Following Sidcup Assault

Murder Investigation Launched After Man Dies Following Sidcup Assault

Breaking News, UK News
Rupert Lowe First MP to Back Save Europe Act Calling for Immigration Freeze

IMMIGRATION PROTEST Rupert Lowe First MP to Back Save Europe Act Calling for Immigration Freeze

UK News
Rupert Lowe First MP to Back Save Europe Act Calling for Immigration Freeze

Rupert Lowe First MP to Back Save Europe Act Calling for Immigration Freeze

UK News
Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight Kilburn Police Appeal

POLICE HUNT WITNESSES Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight Kilburn Police Appeal

UK News
Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight Kilburn Police Appeal

Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight Kilburn Police Appeal

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Smoke Alarm Saves 30 at Temple Dryer Fire in Hatfield Peverel

FIRE ALERT Smoke Alarm Saves 30 at Temple Dryer Fire in Hatfield Peverel

UK News
Smoke Alarm Saves 30 at Temple Dryer Fire in Hatfield Peverel

Smoke Alarm Saves 30 at Temple Dryer Fire in Hatfield Peverel

UK News
Telford Police Launch Manhunt After 19-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted

POLICE MANHUNT Telford Police Launch Manhunt After 19-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted

UK News
Telford Police Launch Manhunt After 19-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted

Telford Police Launch Manhunt After 19-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted

UK News
Tribute Paid To Alana Moscrop After Fatal Gisburn A59 Car Crash

FAMILY MOURNS Tribute Paid To Alana Moscrop After Fatal Gisburn A59 Car Crash

UK News
Tribute Paid To Alana Moscrop After Fatal Gisburn A59 Car Crash

Tribute Paid To Alana Moscrop After Fatal Gisburn A59 Car Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal as Natasha Reid Missing from North Kessock Search Expands

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal as Natasha Reid Missing from North Kessock Search Expands

UK News
Police Appeal as Natasha Reid Missing from North Kessock Search Expands

Police Appeal as Natasha Reid Missing from North Kessock Search Expands

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Man After Birmingham Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK West Midlands Police Seek Man After Birmingham Sexual Assault

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Man After Birmingham Sexual Assault

West Midlands Police Seek Man After Birmingham Sexual Assault

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Attacked in Peckham South London

SERIOUS INJURIES Police Appeal After Woman Attacked in Peckham South London

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Attacked in Peckham South London

Police Appeal After Woman Attacked in Peckham South London

UK News
Watch Live