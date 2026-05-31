Becky Hill Disses Jack Whitehall Over BRIT Awards ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ Roast

Becky Hill, 32, has launched a cutting diss track targeting comedian Jack Whitehall after he dubbed her “Wetherspoons Whitney” during his BRIT Awards hosting set on March 1, 2025. The row unfolded at the high-profile music event in London, where Whitehall’s roast aimed at stars sparked controversy. Hill has now hit back in her new album, Rebecca, calling his insult classist and airing personal remarks about her background and rise in the music industry.

Becky’s Fiery Response

At a recent intimate gig, Becky introduced her track Daddy’s Range Rover with a pointed message: “This one’s for you, Jack.” The song’s lyrics accuse Whitehall of unfair judgment based on her accent and accuse him of benefiting from family connections, with lines like: “Just ’cause your daddy worked in showbiz, got you a job with his old boss… You judge me on my accent before I even start, but you know nothing about me.”

Class Clash Sparks Controversy

On Instagram, Becky criticised the comedian’s privileged background, calling him a “privately educated nepo baby” and condemning his “Wetherspoons Whitney” jab as classist. She highlighted her own working-class upbringing in Worcestershire and the hurdles she faced compared to those with industry connections or London’s elite schooling.

Jack Whitehall’s Brit Roast

During the BRIT Awards, Whitehall opened his hosting gig with a roast of nominees, describing Becky as “the soaring vocals of the Wetherspoons Whitney.” While intended as a backhanded compliment referencing Whitney Houston’s voice, the insult did not sit well with Hill. Whitehall, 37, notable for his expensive education at Marlborough College and talent agent father Michael Whitehall, has hosted the ceremony six times.

What’s Next For The Pair

The public verbal clash sets the stage for potential awkward encounters if they meet at future events like the BRITs. Fans are left wondering whether Whitehall will apologise or continue the comedy roast battle, as Hill’s sharp rebuttal signals she won’t let the slight go unchallenged.