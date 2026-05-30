Danniella Westbrook Prepares for Major Facial Surgery Ahead of Acting Return

Danniella Westbrook, the 52-year-old former EastEnders star, has revealed she is just two weeks away from undergoing another round of reconstructive facial surgery. After a long battle with the devastating effects of past cocaine addiction, Danniella has been having extensive procedures to rebuild her face and improve her health. The latest surgery, praised by Dr Parviz Lionel Sadigh, will focus on repairing her top lip and internal work on her mouth and nose.

Next Surgery Countdown

Sharing a new selfie on Instagram, Danniella updated fans on her journey, expressing optimism and trust in her surgeon. “Two weeks till my next surgery fixing top lip and more work on the inside of my mouth and nose,” she wrote. She added, “I’m feeling happier than I have in years and feel 100% safe under his care.”

Ongoing Facial Reconstruction

Danniella’s surgery streak has included a £45,000 neck and facelift in Dubai earlier this year, plus a previous nose reconstruction using rib cartilage to help restore her appearance. This extensive work aims to repair years of damage and pave the way for a fresh start in her career.

Hope For Acting Comeback

Best known for playing Sam Mitchell in EastEnders for eight years, Westbrook left the soap in 2016 amid mental health struggles. She has since expressed a strong desire to return to acting once her surgeries conclude and her health improves.

Support And Style

Alongside her health updates, Danniella thanked Toni Davina from Matthew David salon for her styling and praised @turquoise_boutique_1 for her blazer, showing her confidence is growing as she moves closer to completing her transformation.