Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SURGERY UPDATE Danniella Westbrook Prepares for Major Facial Surgery Ahead of Acting Return

Danniella Westbrook Prepares for Major Facial Surgery Ahead of Acting Return

Danniella Westbrook, the 52-year-old former EastEnders star, has revealed she is just two weeks away from undergoing another round of reconstructive facial surgery. After a long battle with the devastating effects of past cocaine addiction, Danniella has been having extensive procedures to rebuild her face and improve her health. The latest surgery, praised by Dr Parviz Lionel Sadigh, will focus on repairing her top lip and internal work on her mouth and nose.

Next Surgery Countdown

Sharing a new selfie on Instagram, Danniella updated fans on her journey, expressing optimism and trust in her surgeon. “Two weeks till my next surgery fixing top lip and more work on the inside of my mouth and nose,” she wrote. She added, “I’m feeling happier than I have in years and feel 100% safe under his care.”

Ongoing Facial Reconstruction

Danniella’s surgery streak has included a £45,000 neck and facelift in Dubai earlier this year, plus a previous nose reconstruction using rib cartilage to help restore her appearance. This extensive work aims to repair years of damage and pave the way for a fresh start in her career.

Hope For Acting Comeback

Best known for playing Sam Mitchell in EastEnders for eight years, Westbrook left the soap in 2016 amid mental health struggles. She has since expressed a strong desire to return to acting once her surgeries conclude and her health improves.

Support And Style

Alongside her health updates, Danniella thanked Toni Davina from Matthew David salon for her styling and praised @turquoise_boutique_1 for her blazer, showing her confidence is growing as she moves closer to completing her transformation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

SERIOUS CHARGES 15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

UK News
Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

BLEACH ATTACK Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

UK News
Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

HIT BY A TRAIN Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

UK News
15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Into Difficulty on Formby Beach Heatwave

HEATWAVE TRAGEDY 15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Into Difficulty on Formby Beach Heatwave

UK News
Missing Teen Eliza Last Seen Near River Thames in Lechlade

FIND ELIZA Missing Teen Eliza Last Seen Near River Thames in Lechlade

UK News
Mother and Son Jailed After 13-Mile Revenge Car Chase in Essex

POLICE PURSUIT Mother and Son Jailed After 13-Mile Revenge Car Chase in Essex

UK News
Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

Court News, UK News
Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

HATE CRIME Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

UK News
Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

TRAIN ATTACK Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Roof Blaze at Fairlight Home in East Sussex

FIRE ALERT Firefighters Tackle Roof Blaze at Fairlight Home in East Sussex

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

UK News
E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

UK News
Five Paddleboarders Rescued from Mud at Calshot in Multi-Agency Effort

MUD RESCUE Five Paddleboarders Rescued from Mud at Calshot in Multi-Agency Effort

UK News
Five Paddleboarders Rescued from Mud at Calshot in Multi-Agency Effort

Five Paddleboarders Rescued from Mud at Calshot in Multi-Agency Effort

UK News
Woman 28 Dies After Pedestrian Collision in Birmingham Police Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Woman 28 Dies After Pedestrian Collision in Birmingham Police Appeal

UK News
Woman 28 Dies After Pedestrian Collision in Birmingham Police Appeal

Woman 28 Dies After Pedestrian Collision in Birmingham Police Appeal

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

ARSON PROBE Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage Over Shocking Pregnant Baby Shower Plan

BABY SCANDAL Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage Over Shocking Pregnant Baby Shower Plan

UK News
Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage Over Shocking Pregnant Baby Shower Plan

Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage Over Shocking Pregnant Baby Shower Plan

UK News
Second Arrest in Kilburn Murder Probe Over Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Stabbing

MURDER ARREST Second Arrest in Kilburn Murder Probe Over Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Stabbing

Breaking News, UK News
Second Arrest in Kilburn Murder Probe Over Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Stabbing

Second Arrest in Kilburn Murder Probe Over Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Stabbing

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

POLICE CONTROVERSY Dutch Police Investigated After Pregnant Woman Pinned During Zeist Arrest

UK News

Dutch Police Investigated After Pregnant Woman Pinned During Zeist Arrest

UK News
Large Blast Triggers Police and Fire Probe in Metro Boston

Large Blast Triggers Police and Fire Probe in Metro Boston

UK News
Large Blast Triggers Police and Fire Probe in Metro Boston

Large Blast Triggers Police and Fire Probe in Metro Boston

UK News
Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

PRISON MOVE Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

UK News
Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

UK News
Watch Live