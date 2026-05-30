19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

Emergency services were called to Balderton Lake off Heron Way, New Balderton, Newark, at 2:35pm on Thursday 28 May after reports a 19-year-old man having entered the water. Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended. Despite resuscitation efforts at the scene and hospital treatment, the man died.

Rescue Attempted By Paramedics

The young man was with friends when the incident occurred. Paramedics treated him at the lakeside before transferring him to the hospital, but he sadly did not survive. His family have been informed and are receiving support from officers.

No Suspicious Circumstances

Police confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A file will be submitted to the coroner as part of the ongoing process.

Police Warn Of Open Water

Chief Inspector Clive Collings said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are solely with this young man’s family. We recognise this will be very upsetting for the local community and encourage people to access support if needed. During hot weather, open waters are especially dangerous as hazards under the surface are not visible.”

Fire Service Issues Safety Advice

Group Manager Charlotte Weatherall-Smith added: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and everyone affected. Open water can be much colder than it seems, and cold water shock can happen suddenly and be fatal. If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the fire service. Encourage the person to float on their back, but do not enter the water yourself as it risks additional lives.” Anyone spotting someone in difficulty in open waters is urged to call 999 immediately and provide accurate location details using landmarks or what3words.