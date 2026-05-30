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FIRE ALERT Firefighters Tackle Roof Blaze at Fairlight Home in East Sussex

Firefighters Tackle Roof Blaze at Fairlight Home in East Sussex

East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews battled a significant roof fire at a home on Shepherds Way, Fairlight, on the morning of May 30. The alarm was raised at 9:17am, prompting an immediate response involving four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to tackle the blaze effectively.

Rapid Fire Response

Firefighters quickly deployed four breathing apparatus sets, alongside two hose reel jets and a covering jet to control the fire. By 9:50am, they withdrew from inside the property, using the aerial ladder platform to combat the flames from above.

Safe Evacuations

All occupants were safely evacuated with no injuries reported. Emergency services continue their presence on site to fully extinguish the fire and ensure safety.

Local Safety Advisory

Residents nearby have been advised to stay clear of the area and keep windows and doors closed due to lingering smoke, minimising health risks while crews work.

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