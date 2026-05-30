Raheem Sterling Arrested After M3 Lamborghini Crash in Hampshire

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after crashing his Lamborghini into motorway barriers on the M3 southbound near Minley Interchange, Hampshire, just before 9am on Thursday. Hampshire Police arrested Sterling on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Early Morning Incident

The crash occurred in the early hours on the busy M3 motorway, raising serious questions about Sterling’s decision to drive while impaired. Police attended promptly and launched inquiries into the incident.

Serious Charges Laid

Alongside the suspicion of drug-driving, Sterling faces additional charges, including possession of a controlled substance and failure to cooperate with police requests for a specimen, highlighting the severity of the case.

Career In Decline

At 31, Sterling’s football career has seen a sharp downturn following spells at Chelsea, Arsenal (loan), and a short stint at Feyenoord. The former manchester/">Manchester City star has struggled for form and consistency in recent years.

Road Safety Concerns

Thankfully, no other vehicles or individuals were involved in the motorway incident, and Sterling avoided injury. Authorities emphasise the importance of road safety and the dangers of driving under the influence.