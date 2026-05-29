Police Seek Two Men Over Rushden Lakes Shoe Theft

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with a theft from Skechers at Rushden Lakes. The incident occurred on Friday, May 8, between 4.35pm and 5pm, when the suspects entered the store, selected several pairs of shoes, and left without paying.

Rushden Lakes Theft

Two unidentified men walked into the Skechers store and stole multiple pairs of shoes in a short time frame. Officers are working to identify these individuals and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Northamptonshire Police have asked anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images or who may have any relevant information to contact them on 101. The images were released to help progress the investigation.

Impact On Local Retailers

This theft highlights ongoing concerns about retail crime at Rushden Lakes, a popular shopping destination. Police continue to monitor the area closely to deter such incidents.