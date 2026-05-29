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SEPSIS CRISIS British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

British Mum Battles Sepsis in Coma During Gran Canaria Holiday

A British mother of five, Emily Casey, 34, is fighting for her life in a coma after falling critically ill with pneumonia and sepsis while on a family holiday in Gran Canaria. Emergency services rushed her to the hospital, where medics struggled to find effective treatment for her infection. The family now faces urgent fundraising to cover a £15,000 bill to bring her back from Spain to their home on the Wirral, Merseyside.

Rapid Decline Abroad

Emily was first admitted with breathing difficulties and suspected blood clots in her lungs, but doctors soon diagnosed pneumonia with fluid in both lungs. Attempts to drain the fluid and treat her condition led to her being placed into an induced coma. Her husband, Jamie, was forced to leave the ICU, returning to care for their five children at the hotel.

Sepsis Sets In

Initially showing signs of improvement, Emily’s condition suddenly worsened as sepsis entered her bloodstream. Doctors reported the pneumonia had overwhelmed her lungs again, and despite ongoing treatment, they were unable to find the right antibiotics to combat the infection. The family remains desperate for effective care.

Financial Struggles Mount

Jamie was told an upfront payment of £8,000 was needed for continued treatment and faced uncertainty as Emily’s insurance may be void due to a recent undisclosed pneumonia diagnosis. Attempts to contact the insurer have been challenging, leaving the family reliant on public support.

Community Support Grows

Jamie launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for Emily’s medical costs and repatriation. So far, the family has raised £11,000 toward the £15,000 target. Jamie expressed his gratitude, saying, “Emily is only 34 years old and is the mother to our five children. I thank you all from the bottom of mine and our children’s hearts for any donations you can make during this difficult time, no matter how big or small.”

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