Leeds Police Appeal After Affray Leaves Man Seriously Injured

Leeds police have launched an urgent appeal following an affray that left a man seriously injured outside The Three Legs Pub on The Headrow. The violent incident took place at around 3.30pm on Monday, 25 May, prompting a swift response from emergency services and investigators.

Suspect Arrested

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

Serious Injuries Reported

The victim sustained serious injuries during the affray, underscoring the gravity of the disturbance in this busy Leeds city centre location.

Police Request Public Help

Leeds CID is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 or using the force’s live chat facility online. Details can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Reference Number For Enquiries

The investigation is being handled under crime reference number 13260294679.