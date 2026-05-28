Debden Woman Convicted of Murdering Baby Son at Cambridge Crown Court

Emma Barnett, 36, from Debden, has been convicted at Cambridge Crown Court of murdering her 14-month-old son, Oakley, after an 18-day trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict following six hours of deliberation, concluding that Barnett deliberately gave her baby a fatal mixture of prescription drugs and milk.

Disturbing Court Revelations

On November 8, 2024, Barnett failed to attend a critical family court hearing to determine custody of Oakley, instead claiming via videolink she and her son were unwell. She was later found to have collected prescriptions and abandoned her car in Epping Forest, sparking a police search after she messaged a social worker about losing her phone.

Police Rescue Attempts

Officers, responding to reports of a baby crying in Barnett’s home, discovered the sound coming from the loft. During phone contact, Barnett initially claimed Oakley was sleeping before chillingly confessing, “I have killed him.” Paramedics performed CPR on Oakley, who was found with white fluid around his mouth and nose, but despite emergency efforts, he tragically died after life support was withdrawn.

Evidence Confirming Guilt

Post-mortem findings revealed Oakley suffered a catastrophic brain injury due to cardiac arrest caused by prescription drugs. Court evidence showed Barnett had prepared a deadly bottle for Oakley, intended as part of her own suicide plan. In interviews, Barnett admitted she may have “laid on him” but denied intent to harm.

Prosecution Statement

Nicola Pope, Senior Crown Prosecutor, stated: “This was an extremely tragic case, which had a profound impact on everyone involved. Emma Barnett deliberately gave her baby son a dangerous mixture containing medication which proved fatal.” She added the prosecution relied on detailed police and medical evidence to establish the circumstances of Oakley’s death, hoping the verdict brings some peace to the family.

Sentencing Ahead

Emma Barnett’s sentencing is scheduled at Cambridge Crown Court for Friday, 5 June 2026.