Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

A 1.45-acre brownfield site next to Newhaven Harbour railway station and ferry terminal is poised for redevelopment into 23 private homes. Located on Transit Road in Newhaven, East Sussex, the plot was recently listed for sale at £1.7 million and already benefits from outline planning consent for residential use. This move forms part of wider regeneration efforts in the rapidly evolving waterfront area near the River Ouse.

Outline Plans In Place

The approved development includes 17 three-bedroom houses with parking and six one-bedroom flats, all private housing. The scheme totals 23 homes and has no affordable housing provision.

Site Condition And Location

The current site contains underused buildings, including dilapidated warehouses, a closed public house, storage areas, and temporary cabins. Access roads are included, and the area offers excellent transport links, with Newhaven town centre just 300 metres northwest.

Neighbourhood Regeneration

The plot sits in an area undergoing significant renewal. Nearby completed projects include 145 homes at the former Parker Pen site and 74 homes delivered through a partnership between Thakeham Homes and Southern Housing Group.

Strategic Waterfront Development

The site’s proximity to rail, ferry services, and local amenities makes it a key part of Newhaven’s wider waterfront regeneration plans. The redevelopment aims to revitalise this strategically important stretch of the town, enhancing housing supply and transport accessibility.