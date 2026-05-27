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DIRTY COP Derby Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Abuse Victim Contact

Derby Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Abuse Victim Contact

  Kashif Saghir, a former Derby response officer, has been found guilty of misconduct in public office for pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a domestic abuse victim he met during duty in September 2024. Derbyshire Constabulary investigated after the woman reported his conduct, which included uninvited visits to her home and inappropriate contact with her young daughter.

Inappropriate Relationship

Saghir gave the victim his personal mobile number, initiating contact that led to visits to her house. He delivered a birthday cake for her daughter, followed the child upstairs to read a bedtime story, and showed physical affection by kissing the girl’s head. His behaviour caused the woman concern and she alerted her family.

Inappropriate Relationship Saghir Court

Following the woman’s complaint, Derbyshire Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department began an investigation. Saghir was arrested on 13 October 2024 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He denied the charges but was subsequently charged in late 2025 and stood trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Guilty Verdict And Sentencing

The jury found the 23-year-old nottingham/" title="Nottingham" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Nottingham man guilty on 22 May 2026. He received a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, alongside a £2,000 fine. Saghir was immediately suspended from duty after the initial report and will face an internal misconduct hearing following his conviction.

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