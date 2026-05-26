Police Appeal To Find Missing Teen Last Seen In Abingdon

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police said Jacob was last seen at around 10.30pm on Tuesday evening near the Dunmore Road area of Abingdon.
Officers say the teenager is known to frequent both the Abingdon and Grove areas.
Jacob is described as:
- a white male
- around 5ft 2ins tall
- medium build
- brown eyes
Police and family members are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging members of the public to report any sightings immediately.
In a public appeal shared by TVP South Oxon and Vale of White Horse, officers asked anyone who sees Jacob or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact police on 999 quoting reference 43260260014.
Search Efforts Continue
Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Missing person enquiries are continuing across Oxfordshire as officers work to trace the teenager.
Police often urge the public not to approach missing individuals directly if there are welfare concerns, but instead to contact emergency services with any information that may assist the investigation.
Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police immediately.
Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police said Jacob was last seen at around 10.30pm on Tuesday evening near the Dunmore Road area of Abingdon.
Officers say the teenager is known to frequent both the Abingdon and Grove areas.
Jacob is described as:
- a white male
- around 5ft 2ins tall
- medium build
- brown eyes
Police and family members are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging members of the public to report any sightings immediately.
In a public appeal shared by TVP South Oxon and Vale of White Horse, officers asked anyone who sees Jacob or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact police on 999, quoting reference 43260260014.
Search Efforts Continue
Missing person enquiries are continuing across Oxfordshire as officers work to trace the teenager.
Police often urge the public not to approach missing individuals directly if there are welfare concerns, but instead to contact emergency services with any information that may assist the investigation.
Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police immediately.
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