Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

A 19-year-old woman, Isabella Stroupe, was found tortured and stabbed to death in a Charlotte, North Carolina apartment on 1 May. Police discovered her bound to a bloodstained mattress after responding to an emergency call. Her boyfriend, Thomaz Kenon Hamilton, has been charged with first-degree murder and rape following a brutal, sustained attack.

Shocking Discovery At Scene

Emergency services found Stroupe wearing minimal clothing, tied with a tow strap to a mattress soaked in blood. She was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene. Initially, Hamilton claimed she suffered a heart attack during sex, but police quickly disproved this.

Evidence Of Prolonged Abuse

A post-mortem revealed numerous injuries including stab wounds and fractured bones. Police found a knife wrapped in cellophane stained with suspected blood, as well as a baseball bat, a sword, smashed mobile phones, and bloodied clothing in the apartment. Detectives confirmed Stroupe had been tortured over several months, rendering her unable to consent.

Accused Held Without Bail

Hamilton faces first-degree murder and rape charges and remains in Mecklenburg County Jail without bond. His next court hearing is set for 30 June.

Family Pays Tribute

Stroupe’s family described her as a passionate reader with interests including anime, fan fiction, and My Little Pony. A GoFundMe tribute highlighted her creativity and love of stories. Her brother recalled her fondness for fantasy books, while her sister expressed shock at the violence, saying, “We thought she was OK. We trusted him, we knew him. He was a friend of ours for a long time.”