Man Charged After Six‑Hour Rooftop Standoff Sparks Evacuations in Chorley

A 41-year-old man has been charged following a dramatic six-hour rooftop standoff on Bolton Road in Chorley, Lancashire, that forced the evacuation of nearby homes on Sunday morning.

Prolonged Rooftop Siege

The incident began around 09:15 when Christopher Jones from Adlington climbed onto a roof and refused to come down. Police negotiations took hours amidst increasingly dangerous behaviour.

Objects Thrown And Fires Started

Jones reportedly threw objects from the rooftop and ignited several small fires. These actions prompted officers to evacuate surrounding properties in the interest of public safety.

Serious Charges Filed

Lancashire Police have charged Jones with multiple offences, including:

Four counts of assault, two against emergency workers

Intentional strangulation

Threats to kill

Arson with intent to endanger life

Two counts of criminal damage

Causing a public nuisance

Court Appearance Scheduled

Christopher Jones is due to appear today at Preston Magistrates’ Court to answer the charges related to this high-profile standoff that drew significant emergency service resources and community attention.