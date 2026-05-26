Uber Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving After Bradford Pedestrian Incident

Police were called to Sunbridge Road, Bradford, at 11:47pm on 25 May following reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision. A 44-year-old Uber driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. The 31-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the hospital for assessment.

Driver Detained At Scene

The Uber driver, a 44-year-old man, was immediately arrested by officers responding to the incident. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Pedestrian Taken To Hospital

The female pedestrian, aged 31, was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for precautionary checks. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Further Arrest At Hospital

While at the hospital, the woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and criminal damage. Details on the circumstances of these alleged offences have not been released.

Police Appeal Ongoing

West Yorkshire Police continue to investigate the incident. Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area around Sunbridge Road to come forward to assist their inquiries.