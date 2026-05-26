Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CABBIE ARRESTED Uber Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving After Bradford Pedestrian Incident

Uber Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving After Bradford Pedestrian Incident

  Police were called to Sunbridge Road, Bradford, at 11:47pm on 25 May following reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision. A 44-year-old Uber driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. The 31-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the hospital for assessment.

Driver Detained At Scene

The Uber driver, a 44-year-old man, was immediately arrested by officers responding to the incident. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.  

PIC G.HALL

Pedestrian Taken To Hospital

The female pedestrian, aged 31, was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for precautionary checks. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Further Arrest At Hospital

While at the hospital, the woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and criminal damage. Details on the circumstances of these alleged offences have not been released.

Police Appeal Ongoing

West Yorkshire Police continue to investigate the incident. Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area around Sunbridge Road to come forward to assist their inquiries.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
M25 Kent Chaos After Police Incident and Breakdown Causes Delays

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Kent Chaos After Police Incident and Breakdown Causes Delays

UK News
Paris to Nice Train Stranded Passengers for Four Hours in 30°C Heat

TRAVEL CHAOS Paris to Nice Train Stranded Passengers for Four Hours in 30°C Heat

UK News
Teenage Girl Missing in Water Prompts Major Search at Kingsbury Water Park

WATER SEARCH Teenage Girl Missing in Water Prompts Major Search at Kingsbury Water Park

UK News
M25 Dartford Both Directions Held After Police Incident Near Junction 1B

CONCERN FOR WELFARE M25 Dartford Both Directions Held After Police Incident Near Junction 1B

UK News
Milton Keynes Murder Probe After Woman Found Dead in Wolverton Mill

MURDER INVESIGATION Milton Keynes Murder Probe After Woman Found Dead in Wolverton Mill

Breaking News, UK News
Three Men Injured After Bottle Attack During Fight in Tulse Hill

VIOLENT ATTACK Three Men Injured After Bottle Attack During Fight in Tulse Hill

UK News
Afghan Migrant Held Over Knifepoint Abuse of Girl at German School

SCHOOL ATTACK Afghan Migrant Held Over Knifepoint Abuse of Girl at German School

UK News
Paraglider Survives Near Miss After Plane Cuts Through Canopy in Austrian Alps

AVIATION MIRACLE Paraglider Survives Near Miss After Plane Cuts Through Canopy in Austrian Alps

UK News

FIRE BALL Fire Prompts Major Evacuation Near Daler Rowney Warehouse in Bracknell

Breaking News, UK News
Serious Collision Closes A31 Near Froyle – Police Appeal for Witnesses

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Serious Collision Closes A31 Near Froyle – Police Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

CELEBRITY CLAIM Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

UK News
Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

Sophie Rain Claims NBA Star Offered $15M For Virginity

UK News
Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

FIND HIM Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

UK News
Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

Missing Boy Nicky Last Seen in Littlehampton, Urgent Police Search Underway

UK News
Police Recover Body of 15-Year-Old Girl at Kingsbury Water Park

TRAGIC END Police Recover Body of 15-Year-Old Girl at Kingsbury Water Park

Breaking News, UK News
Police Recover Body of 15-Year-Old Girl at Kingsbury Water Park

Police Recover Body of 15-Year-Old Girl at Kingsbury Water Park

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

WATER DISRUPTION Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

UK News
Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

Burst Water Main Closes St Edwards Way Roundabout in Romford

UK News
Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

PICTURED AND NAMED Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

UK News
Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

Teenager Dies After Water Incident at Leadbeater Dam Halifax

UK News
Israel Denies Abuse Claims as Gaza Flotilla Activists Allege Assaults

FLOTILLA FURY Israel Denies Abuse Claims as Gaza Flotilla Activists Allege Assaults

UK News
Israel Denies Abuse Claims as Gaza Flotilla Activists Allege Assaults

Israel Denies Abuse Claims as Gaza Flotilla Activists Allege Assaults

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

COUNCIL WORKER ESCAPES JAIL Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

UK News
Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

OUTRAGE Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

UK News
Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

WATER TRAGEDY Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

UK News
Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

Three Teens Drown in Separate UK Open Water Incidents Over Bank Holiday

UK News
Watch Live