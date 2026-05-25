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AVIATION MIRACLE Paraglider Survives Near Miss After Plane Cuts Through Canopy in Austrian Alps

Paraglider Survives Near Miss After Plane Cuts Through Canopy in Austrian Alps

A 44-year-old Austrian paraglider miraculously escaped serious injury after a Cessna 172 sightseeing plane’s propeller tore through her parachute canopy mid-air near Zell am See in the Austrian Alps on Saturday. The paraglider, who took off from Schmittenhöhe, remained calm and deployed her emergency reserve parachute, landing safely. Austrian police confirmed the incident, highlighting the incredible survival.

Unbelievable Mid-air Close Call

The Cessna reportedly flew directly through the paraglider’s wing, ripping the canopy, yet she maintained composure and avoided disaster. The pilot had limited visibility below the cockpit, which likely prevented seeing the ascending paraglider circles inside a thermal column.

Lucky Escape In The Alps

Experts call this a statistical fluke, with both the pilot and paraglider fortunate to walk away unharmed from such a rare mid-air encounter. The reserve parachute saved her from the otherwise catastrophic situation.

Why Visibility Matters

The pilot’s vantage point inside the Cessna cockpit made spotting the paraglider difficult, demonstrating the risks of overlapping airspace between aircraft and paragliders, especially in busy alpine flying zones.

A Cautionary Tale For Aviators

This near-tragedy stresses the importance of vigilance and communication in shared airspace to prevent potentially deadly mid-air incidents in popular recreational flying areas like the Austrian Alps.

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