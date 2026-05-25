Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar as Police Launch Murder Probe

South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was shot and killed outside the One Four One bar on West Street, Sheffield, in the early hours of Monday 25 May. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was found with serious injuries at 2.45am, treated at the scene and later died in hospital. Three suspects were arrested, including two near Stockport and one in Sheffield.

Deadly Night Out

The shooting occurred on a busy bank holiday weekend night in Sheffield city centre. Police responded immediately after reports of gunfire outside the popular One Four One bar on West Street, a nightlife hotspot.

Three Arrests Made

South Yorkshire Police arrested a 30-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman near Stockport, and another 30-year-old man in Sheffield. All are currently in custody on suspicion of murder as detectives piece together the events.

Investigation Underway

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane confirmed the Major Crime Unit is leading the inquiry. Officers are maintaining a strong presence in the West Street and Eldon Street area and have appealed for witnesses to come forward, urging anyone with information to speak directly to police or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Community Impact

ACC McFarlane described the tragedy as “devastating” and highlighted the impact of gun crime on victims and their families. He vowed to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice as the city reels from the fatal shooting during a typically busy night out.