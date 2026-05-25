Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

Police arrested a man on suspicion of rape following an assault in Wellington, Somerset, in the early hours of Friday 22 May. The woman was attacked and raped around 2am in the North Street area before the suspect fled in a white Volkswagen Golf. The victim was treated in hospital and has since been discharged, with specialist officers supporting her.

Swift Police Action

The man was located in Sussex overnight from Friday 22 to Saturday 23 May, leading to his arrest. Officers have seized the suspect’s vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation.

CCTV Leads Investigation

Police had appealed to the public for help tracing the white Volkswagen Golf involved. Investigators thanked those who shared CCTV footage and other information that helped identify the suspect.

Urgent Public Appeal

Detective Inspector Wendy Fellowes urged residents to review footage from the area between 1am and 2.30am on Friday. She specifically requested videos from Waterloo Road, North Street, High Street, Fore Street, or Taunton Road to aid the investigation.