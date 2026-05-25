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POLICE APPEAL Two Men Shot and Injured in Prescot Park Shooting Incident

Two Men Shot and Injured in Prescot Park Shooting Incident

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after two men, both in their 20s, were found with gunshot wounds in Prescot, Knowsley, on Sunday afternoon, 24 May. The victims were discovered at 2.50pm on Pottery Lane near Stadt Moers Park in Whiston and taken to the hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

Prescot Attack

Detectives continue house-to-house enquiries, CCTV reviews, and forensic work in Prescot and Whiston. A mobile police station has been set up to support the community and gather evidence as the probe advances.

Location Of Incident

Police believe the shooting occurred in Stadt Moers Park, with victims later found injured on Pottery Lane. Officers are keeping an open mind about the circumstances behind the attack as they investigate.

Call For Witnesses

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson urged residents and visitors who were near Pottery Lane or Stadt Moers Park around the time of the shooting to come forward. She stressed the importance of any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage, as well as descriptions or details that might seem minor.

Reporting Information

  • Contact Merseyside Police via their social media desk on X or Facebook
  • Call 101 quoting incident reference 26000411560
  • Reach out anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website

Authorities emphasise that even small details can be crucial to solving the case and finding those responsible.

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