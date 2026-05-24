Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SHOP BAN Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

A 22-year-old man from Derby has been banned from all Tesco stores across the city until 2029 after stealing two cans of cider. Bailey Esmonde, with no fixed address, was caught on camera stealing from Tesco Express on St Peter’s Street on 30 March. Derbyshire Police arrested him shortly after on suspicion of possessing cocaine. Esmonde pleaded guilty to shop theft and cocaine possession at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 2 April, receiving a 12-month conditional discharge and a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from every Tesco in Derby until May 2029.

Theft Followed By Arrest

Two days after the initial theft, Esmonde was arrested for suspected possession of crack cocaine. He was charged with stealing cider and drug possession, both offences he admitted at court.

Extended Tesco Ban

This is not his first offence involving Tesco. Earlier this year, Esmonde received a CBO restricting access to a single Tesco Express in Alvaston after stealing multiple items, including energy drinks and snacks. The latest order extends the ban city-wide until 2029.

Sheeran Lookalike Sparks Online Jokes

After Derbyshire Police posted Esmonde’s custody photo on social media, comments quickly compared his appearance to that of singer Ed Sheeran. Users made playful references to Sheeran’s songs and joked about the resemblance, turning the post viral.

“When your legs don’t work cause you’re barred from the store.”

Many admitted they had visited the post just to see the Sheeran-related comments.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

FORCED HIS WAY IN Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

UK News
Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

DATE DRAMA Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

BRIDGE CHAOS Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

UK News
Under the Banner of Defection.. The Sudanese Army Embraces Defectors from the Rapid Support Forces Accused of War Crimes

Under the Banner of Defection.. The Sudanese Army Embraces Defectors from the Rapid Support Forces Accused of War Crimes

UK News
A303 Closed Both Ways in Wiltshire After Serious Collision

ROAD CLOSED A303 Closed Both Ways in Wiltshire After Serious Collision

UK News
Police Appeal After Pedestrian Injured by Bus in Bradford

BUS CRASH PROBE Police Appeal After Pedestrian Injured by Bus in Bradford

UK News
Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

AI SCANDLE Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

UK News
Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

GUN CRIME Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

UK News
Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

UK News
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

FLASHER PROBE Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

BLAZE ALERT Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

MAJOR RESPONCE Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

FLIGHT EMERGENCY Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

UK News
Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

Jet2 Flight Diverts to Porto After Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

SMUG BAG Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

DEBATE SPARKED Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

SENTANCE REVIEW Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

CHILD ABUSE Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

UK News
Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

UK News
Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

POLICE APPEAL Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

UK News
Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

Teen Seriously Injured in Dudley Machete Attack Amid Police Appeal

UK News
Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

TEEN FIGHTS FOR LIFE Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Breaking News, UK News
Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live