Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

A 22-year-old man from Derby has been banned from all Tesco stores across the city until 2029 after stealing two cans of cider. Bailey Esmonde, with no fixed address, was caught on camera stealing from Tesco Express on St Peter’s Street on 30 March. Derbyshire Police arrested him shortly after on suspicion of possessing cocaine. Esmonde pleaded guilty to shop theft and cocaine possession at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 2 April, receiving a 12-month conditional discharge and a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from every Tesco in Derby until May 2029.

Theft Followed By Arrest

Two days after the initial theft, Esmonde was arrested for suspected possession of crack cocaine. He was charged with stealing cider and drug possession, both offences he admitted at court.

Extended Tesco Ban

This is not his first offence involving Tesco. Earlier this year, Esmonde received a CBO restricting access to a single Tesco Express in Alvaston after stealing multiple items, including energy drinks and snacks. The latest order extends the ban city-wide until 2029.

Sheeran Lookalike Sparks Online Jokes

After Derbyshire Police posted Esmonde’s custody photo on social media, comments quickly compared his appearance to that of singer Ed Sheeran. Users made playful references to Sheeran’s songs and joked about the resemblance, turning the post viral.

“When your legs don’t work cause you’re barred from the store.”

Many admitted they had visited the post just to see the Sheeran-related comments.