Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FORMER POLICE OFFICER Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

Marc Ballabriga, 55, a former police officer, allegedly abandoned his two young sons, Barthelemy, five, and Zacharie, three, blindfolded in a remote forest near Alcacer do Sal, southern Portugal. The incident took place on 19 May, four days after Ballabriga filmed disturbing apocalyptic videos warning of an imminent Armageddon. He and his partner, Marine Rousseau, 41, were arrested on 21 May near Lisbon, where police found the boys crying and alone on a rural road.

Apocalypse Warnings

In videos recorded on 15 May and obtained by TVI, Ballabriga declared the world would end on 22 May, calling for people to hide in nature. He described bizarre theories, including a horse he claimed was “hybridised with reptile DNA,” and demonstrated disturbing behaviours such as attempting to control the sun. Ballabriga urged viewers to prepare for 28 days of catastrophe, insisting he was not afraid.

Abandonment In Forest

Authorities allege Ballabriga and Rousseau took the boys into the woods, blindfolded them, and told the children they were playing a game called “drive away the devil,” requiring them to find a buried knife to remove their blindfolds. The boys were later discovered by locals with a backpack containing essentials but visibly distressed.

Bizarre Court Behaviour

Following their arrest, reports indicated the couple discussed feigning mental illness during police transport. Court officials are aware of the alleged plan. In court, Rousseau was reportedly singing operatically while Ballabriga shouted “I love you” in French. Both were denied bail and remain in custody pending trial.

Legal Charges

Ballabriga and Rousseau face charges including domestic violence, exposure, and child abandonment. A judge will review their detention status at an upcoming hearing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

AI SCANDLE Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

UK News
Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

GUN CRIME Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

UK News
Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

UK News
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

FLASHER PROBE Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

UK News
Man Charged with Murder After Camberwell Death

HIT AND RUN PROBE Two Men Arrested After Man Found Unconscious in Downham Way

UK News
Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave After Human Error and Poor Gear

HUMAN ERROR Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave After Human Error and Poor Gear

UK News
Sussex Police Officer Charged After Drink-Drive Incident in Crawley

POLICE CHARGE Sussex Police Officer Charged After Drink-Drive Incident in Crawley

UK News
Hackney Man Jailed for Manslaughter of Vulnerable Essex Victim

VIOLENT ATTACKER Hackney Man Jailed for Manslaughter of Vulnerable Essex Victim

UK News
A3 Hindhead Tunnel Closed Northbound After Surrey Collision

TRAFFIC CHAOS A3 Hindhead Tunnel Closed Northbound After Surrey Collision

UK News
Zack Polanski Investigated Over Unpaid Council Tax on East London Narrowboat

TAX PROBE Zack Polanski Investigated Over Unpaid Council Tax on East London Narrowboat

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

FORCED HIS WAY IN Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

UK News
Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

UK News
Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

DATE DRAMA Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

UK News
Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

Man Refuses To Pay For Date After She Declines Sex On First Night

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

BRIDGE CHAOS Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

UK News
Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

BEACH PATROL RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

UK News
RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

UK News
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

BLAZE ALERT Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

MAJOR RESPONCE Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

SMUG BAG Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

DEBATE SPARKED Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

SENTANCE REVIEW Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
Watch Live