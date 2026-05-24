Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

Marc Ballabriga, 55, a former police officer, allegedly abandoned his two young sons, Barthelemy, five, and Zacharie, three, blindfolded in a remote forest near Alcacer do Sal, southern Portugal. The incident took place on 19 May, four days after Ballabriga filmed disturbing apocalyptic videos warning of an imminent Armageddon. He and his partner, Marine Rousseau, 41, were arrested on 21 May near Lisbon, where police found the boys crying and alone on a rural road.

Apocalypse Warnings

In videos recorded on 15 May and obtained by TVI, Ballabriga declared the world would end on 22 May, calling for people to hide in nature. He described bizarre theories, including a horse he claimed was “hybridised with reptile DNA,” and demonstrated disturbing behaviours such as attempting to control the sun. Ballabriga urged viewers to prepare for 28 days of catastrophe, insisting he was not afraid.

Abandonment In Forest

Authorities allege Ballabriga and Rousseau took the boys into the woods, blindfolded them, and told the children they were playing a game called “drive away the devil,” requiring them to find a buried knife to remove their blindfolds. The boys were later discovered by locals with a backpack containing essentials but visibly distressed.

Bizarre Court Behaviour

Following their arrest, reports indicated the couple discussed feigning mental illness during police transport. Court officials are aware of the alleged plan. In court, Rousseau was reportedly singing operatically while Ballabriga shouted “I love you” in French. Both were denied bail and remain in custody pending trial.

Legal Charges

Ballabriga and Rousseau face charges including domestic violence, exposure, and child abandonment. A judge will review their detention status at an upcoming hearing.