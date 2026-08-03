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BENEFIT HORROR Son jailed after hiding mother’s body in freezer for nearly three years while claiming £78,000 in benefits

Son jailed after hiding mother’s body in freezer for nearly three years while claiming £78,000 in benefits

A South Wales man has been jailed after keeping the body of his elderly mother hidden inside a chest freezer in his living room for almost three years while continuing to claim more than £78,000 in her pension and benefits. Christopher Phillips, 60, of Porthcawl, admitted concealing the body of his 89-year-old mother, Sylvia Phillips, following her death in March 2023. Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard that Phillips purchased a large chest freezer shortly after his mother’s death and placed her body inside, where it remained until police made the grim discovery almost three years later.

Welfare concerns sparked investigation

The case came to light after Sylvia’s GP raised concerns when she had not been seen for a prolonged period despite prescriptions continuing to be issued in her name. When questioned by officers, Phillips claimed his mother was staying with cousins in London but was unable to provide any names or addresses. Police subsequently searched the property and discovered the freezer in the living room. The court heard it had been decorated to resemble a memorial, with Sylvia’s remains covered by a leopard-print throw, artificial roses and a birthday card reading: “To Mum, from Christopher and Tina” – Tina being the family’s dog.

More than £78,000 claimed after death

A post-mortem examination was unable to establish Sylvia’s exact cause of death because of the passage of time, and an inquest is expected to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. Phillips admitted preventing a lawful and decent burial and fraud by false representation, having continued to withdraw his mother’s pension and associated benefits after she died. The total value of the fraudulent claims amounted to £78,190.92. Investigators found Phillips had become entirely reliant on his mother’s income after her death, using the payments to fund his day-to-day living.

“Sad and disturbing concealment”

Sentencing Phillips to two years and four months’ imprisonment, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke described the case as a “sad and disturbing concealment”. The judge said Phillips had exploited his mother’s death for prolonged financial gain, while denying her the dignity of a proper funeral.

Police statement

Following the sentencing, South Wales Police described the circumstances as “extremely sad”. The force said the conclusion of the criminal case means Sylvia’s loved ones can now begin the process of laying her to rest. An inquest into Sylvia Phillips’ death will take place once outstanding coronial proceedings have been completed.

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