Firefighters Battle Major Agricultural Blaze Near Boston as Residents Urged to Keep Windows Closed

More than 10 fire engines were deployed to tackle a large agricultural fire near Boston on Sunday evening, with police establishing a one-kilometre cordon around the scene. Emergency services were called to Marsh Lane, Algarkirk, near Boston, following reports of a significant fire involving an agricultural property. Local witnesses reported seeing at least 10 fire appliances at the scene as crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

Large Emergency Response

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was dealing with a major incident and urged the public to avoid the area while firefighters tackled the fire. In a statement issued during the incident, the service said:

“Please be aware that we have a large incident ongoing in the area of Marsh Lane, Algarkirk, Boston.

“Please avoid this area to allow access for emergency vehicles and also keep doors and windows closed if you live in the area.”

Police also established an exclusion zone of approximately one kilometre around the incident to assist emergency operations and ensure public safety.

Smoke Warning

Residents living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows shut due to smoke drifting across the area. The scale of the response suggested firefighters were dealing with a significant blaze, although the exact nature of the agricultural buildings or equipment involved has not yet been confirmed.

Cause Under Investigation

There have been no immediate reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been established and is expected to be investigated once the scene has been made safe. Motorists and members of the public were advised to continue avoiding the Marsh Lane area while emergency services remained at the scene. Credit: That Drone Guy