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TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Avonmouth Assault Treated as Suspected Hate Crime

Three Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Avonmouth Assault Treated as Suspected Hate Crime

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was critically injured in a violent assault in Avonmouth, with police treating the incident as a suspected hate crime. Emergency services were called to Richmond Terrace, Avonmouth, at around 8.30pm on Friday, 31 July, following reports of an altercation involving a number of people. One man suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition. His next of kin have been informed.

Three Men Injured

A second man was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged, while a third man sustained minor injuries. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed all three injured men are believed to be Filipino nationals and crew members on a cargo ship that recently docked at Avonmouth.

Four Arrests

Following CCTV enquiries and witness interviews, officers made four arrests. Those arrested include:

  • A 19-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
  • A 45-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
  • A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

All three remain in police custody. A 38-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

Investigation Being Treated as Suspected Hate Crime

Superintendent Deepak Kenth said the investigation is currently being treated as a suspected hate crime after officers received information suggesting racist language was directed at at least one of the victims during the assault. He stressed that enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Police also confirmed reports circulating on social media claiming the victims were attacked with a knife or similar weapon are incorrect.

No Wider Risk to Public

Superintendent Kenth said detectives currently believe the incident to be isolated and that there is no wider risk to public safety, although investigations remain ongoing. Police have also notified Stand Against Racism & Inequality (SARI), which is providing support to the victims.

Appeal for Information

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5226215083. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers.

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