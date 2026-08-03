Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Teen Last Seen More Than a Week Ago

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 14-year-old boy who has been missing from Plymouth for more than a week. Theo Clarkson was last seen in the Whitleigh area of Plymouth at around 2pm on Saturday 25 July. Devon & Cornwall Police say officers are continuing extensive enquiries to locate the teenager and believe he may still be in the Plymouth area. Theo is described as white, approximately 6ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown wavy hair and blue braces on his teeth. When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue or black Berghaus jacket, a dark shirt, dark Nike shorts and Nike trainers. He was carrying a black Nike rucksack and is believed to have access to a black and yellow moped. Police say he also wears a black full-face motorcycle helmet. Officers are urging anyone who has seen Theo, his moped, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260196751. Anyone who sees Theo and believes he may be at immediate risk should call 999.