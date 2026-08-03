Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIND THEO Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Teen Last Seen More Than a Week Ago

Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Teen Last Seen More Than a Week Ago

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 14-year-old boy who has been missing from Plymouth for more than a week. Theo Clarkson was last seen in the Whitleigh area of Plymouth at around 2pm on Saturday 25 July. Devon & Cornwall Police say officers are continuing extensive enquiries to locate the teenager and believe he may still be in the Plymouth area.       Theo is described as white, approximately 6ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown wavy hair and blue braces on his teeth. When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue or black Berghaus jacket, a dark shirt, dark Nike shorts and Nike trainers. He was carrying a black Nike rucksack and is believed to have access to a black and yellow moped. Police say he also wears a black full-face motorcycle helmet. Officers are urging anyone who has seen Theo, his moped, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260196751. Anyone who sees Theo and believes he may be at immediate risk should call 999.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Third Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

KNIFE ATTACK CHARGES Third Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

UK News
Police Release CCTV Images After Leicester Assault Left Man With Broken Nose

CCTV RELEASED Police Release CCTV Images After Leicester Assault Left Man With Broken Nose

UK News
Woman Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour After Vulnerable Mother’s Mental Health Deteriorated

EMOTIONAL ABUSE Woman Jailed for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour After Vulnerable Mother’s Mental Health Deteriorated

UK News
Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

HEAT ALERT Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

UK News
Three-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Van at Campsite

SERIOUS INJURIES Three-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Van at Campsite

UK News
Teenage Girl Dies After Medical Emergency at Kendal Calling Festival

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Teenage Girl Dies After Medical Emergency at Kendal Calling Festival

UK News
Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Battling Wildfires in Greece as Four Crew Members Rescued

MID AIR CRASH Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Battling Wildfires in Greece as Four Crew Members Rescued

UK News
Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

UK News

TRAVEL CHAOS Huge Grass Fire Sparks Travel Chaos as Trains to Liverpool Street Halted and M25 Engulfed in Smoke

UK News
American Mother Found Murdered in Ireland Had Inherited $1 Million Before Death, Report Claims

MIGRANT CRISIS American Mother Found Murdered in Ireland Had Inherited $1 Million Before Death, Report Claims

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

POLICE ARREST Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

UK News
Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured at Arbroath Industrial Estate as Man Arrested

UK News
Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

FIRST PICTURE Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

UK News
Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Swindon Named as Murder Investigation Continues

UK News
Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

TRIBUTES PAID Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

UK News
Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Six-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Collision Between Car and Tractor in Warwickshire

FATAL HORROR CRASH Six-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Collision Between Car and Tractor in Warwickshire

UK News
Six-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Collision Between Car and Tractor in Warwickshire

Six-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Collision Between Car and Tractor in Warwickshire

UK News
Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

SEARCH CONTINUES Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

UK News
Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

Renewed Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man as Police Seek Dashcam Footage

UK News
Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

STREET ROBBERY Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

UK News
Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

Police Appeal After Teenager Robbed of Mountain Bike by Balaclava-Clad Riders in Swindon

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Driver Jailed After Victim Thrown From Bonnet in Shocking Chatham Road Rage Incident

DRIVER FLED Driver Jailed After Victim Thrown From Bonnet in Shocking Chatham Road Rage Incident

UK News
Driver Jailed After Victim Thrown From Bonnet in Shocking Chatham Road Rage Incident

Driver Jailed After Victim Thrown From Bonnet in Shocking Chatham Road Rage Incident

UK News
Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

MAN ON THE RUN Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

UK News
Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

Police Renew Appeal to Trace Prison Absconder Who Has Been Missing for More Than a Year

UK News
Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

MANHUNT CONTINUES Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

UK News
Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

Manhunt Continues After Fatal Shooting at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

UK News
Watch Live