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KNIFE ATTACK CHARGES Third Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

Third Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Teenager Stabbed in Birmingham City Centre

A third man has been charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of a teenager in Birmingham’s Victoria Square earlier this summer. Hashratullah Nabizada, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday evening and has now been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Third Arrest in Ongoing Investigation

The charge forms part of an ongoing West Midlands Police investigation into a violent incident in Victoria Square in June, during which a teenager was stabbed. Detectives have already charged two other men in connection with the attack.

Earlier Charges

Obaidullah Mamozai, 28, from Telford, has been charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault

He previously appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 6 August. A second defendant, Niazal Rahmanullah, 25, of Birmingham, was charged in July with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Wounding
  • Possession of a knife
  • Violent disorder

He also appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody pending Crown Court proceedings.

Investigation Continues

West Midlands Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the city centre stabbing and have not ruled out further arrests. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting the relevant incident reference. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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