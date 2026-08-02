Three Men Jailed Over Violent Southend High Street Fight That Left Two Seriously Injured

Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of almost six-and-a-half years in prison following a violent fight in Southend High Street that left two men seriously injured. The sentences follow an Essex Police investigation into the disorder, which took place at around 5.30pm on 8 February 2025. Officers were called to Southend High Street after receiving reports of a large fight involving a group of people and the use of weapons.

Two Men Seriously Injured

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had sustained serious injuries during the violent confrontation. An investigation was launched immediately, with detectives reviewing CCTV footage from the town centre. Police said the incident had been captured in its entirety, allowing officers to identify those responsible.

Arrests Following CCTV Investigation

Following extensive enquiries, officers arrested three men on 12 March 2025. They were later charged in connection with the disorder. The defendants were:

Kisra Karime , 26, of Oakleigh Avenue, Southend

, 26, of Mohammed Fatah , 29, of London Road, Westcliff

, 29, of Ali Maulood, 37, of Park Terrace, Westcliff

Prison Sentences

Appearing at Basildon Crown Court on 19 June, Karime and Fatah pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, while Maulood admitted affray. The trio returned to the same court for sentencing on 24 July. Karime was jailed for two years and six months. Fatah received a prison sentence of two years and nine months. Maulood was sentenced to one year and two months’ imprisonment.

CCTV Key to Convictions

Essex Police said CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying those involved and securing the convictions. The force said the sentences demonstrate its commitment to bringing those responsible for serious violence before the courts and ensuring offenders are held accountable for crimes that put members of the public at risk.