Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Three Men Jailed Over Violent Southend High Street Fight That Left Two Seriously Injured

Three Men Jailed Over Violent Southend High Street Fight That Left Two Seriously Injured

Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of almost six-and-a-half years in prison following a violent fight in Southend High Street that left two men seriously injured. The sentences follow an Essex Police investigation into the disorder, which took place at around 5.30pm on 8 February 2025. Officers were called to Southend High Street after receiving reports of a large fight involving a group of people and the use of weapons.

Two Men Seriously Injured

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had sustained serious injuries during the violent confrontation. An investigation was launched immediately, with detectives reviewing CCTV footage from the town centre. Police said the incident had been captured in its entirety, allowing officers to identify those responsible.

Arrests Following CCTV Investigation

Following extensive enquiries, officers arrested three men on 12 March 2025. They were later charged in connection with the disorder. The defendants were:

  • Kisra Karime, 26, of Oakleigh Avenue, Southend
  • Mohammed Fatah, 29, of London Road, Westcliff
  • Ali Maulood, 37, of Park Terrace, Westcliff

Prison Sentences

Appearing at Basildon Crown Court on 19 June, Karime and Fatah pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, while Maulood admitted affray. The trio returned to the same court for sentencing on 24 July. Karime was jailed for two years and six months. Fatah received a prison sentence of two years and nine months. Maulood was sentenced to one year and two months’ imprisonment.

CCTV Key to Convictions

Essex Police said CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying those involved and securing the convictions. The force said the sentences demonstrate its commitment to bringing those responsible for serious violence before the courts and ensuring offenders are held accountable for crimes that put members of the public at risk.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three HGVs Involved in M25 Crash Near Dartford Crossing as Lane Closed and Delays Build

LONG DELAYS Three HGVs Involved in M25 Crash Near Dartford Crossing as Lane Closed and Delays Build

UK News
Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

MAJOR RESPONCE Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

UK News

HEARTWARMING Firefighters Rescue Eight Ducklings Trapped in Drain After Gruelling Week Battling Essex Wildfires

UK News
Labour Holds Greater Manchester Mayoralty as Low Turnout and Reform Performance Spark Debate

SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Labour Holds Greater Manchester Mayoralty as Low Turnout and Reform Performance Spark Debate

UK News
Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

RAPE CHARGES Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

UK News
Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

COUNTY DURHAM Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

UK News
Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

POLICE CRACKDOWN Romford Mini Market Closed After £8,000 Worth of Illegal Tobacco Seized

UK News
Residents Evacuated After Suspected Explosion Damages Flats in Ipswich as Teenager Arrested

TEEN ARREST Residents Evacuated After Suspected Explosion Damages Flats in Ipswich as Teenager Arrested

UK News
Emergency Crews Tackle Electrical Fire Near Lymington Power Substation

EARLY ALERT Emergency Crews Tackle Electrical Fire Near Lymington Power Substation

UK News
Police Urge Parents to Know Where Their Teenagers Are After Disorder Leaves Youth Injured in Eastleigh

COMMUNITY SAFETY Police Urge Parents to Know Where Their Teenagers Are After Disorder Leaves Youth Injured in Eastleigh

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

FIND AVA Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

UK News
Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

Urgent Search Launched for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl as Police Urge Public to Call 999

UK News
Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

BOAT BLAZE Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

UK News
Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

Boat Destroyed in Blaze Off Gosport Coast as 20 Firefighters and Coastguard Respond

UK News
Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

TRIAL UPDATE Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

UK News
Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

POLICING Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

UK News
Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

Officer Fury After Domestic Violence Suspect Released on Bail Despite Alleged Assault on Two Police Officers

UK News
Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

PRISON ESCAPE Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

UK News
Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

Manhunt Launched After Burglary Suspect Escapes From Custody Van Outside Liverpool Court

UK News
Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

VIOLENT RAPIST Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

UK News
Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

DIRTY COP Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

UK News
Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

Suspended Merseyside Police Officer Convicted of Misconduct After Targeting Sex Workers and Vulnerable Teenager

UK News
Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

VICTIM CONTROL Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

UK News
Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

Colwyn Bay Man Jailed for Three Years After Campaign of Coercive and Controlling Abuse

UK News
Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

TRIO JAILED Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

UK News
Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

UK News
Watch Live