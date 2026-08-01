Kent Rapist Jailed for 12 Years After Violent Attack on Woman in Ashford Home

A violent rapist who assaulted a woman in his Ashford home before dragging her by the hair and threatening to kill her if she contacted police has been jailed for 12 years. Martin Bugden, 32, formerly of Waghorn Street, Chatham, was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on 23 July after being convicted of multiple sexual offences, including two counts of rape.

Victim Repeatedly Told Him ‘No’

The attack took place in early 2021, when Bugden overpowered the victim inside his home despite her repeatedly telling him “no.” Following the rape, he dragged the woman across the floor by her hair before threatening to kill her if she reported the assault to police. The terrifying ordeal came to an end after a neighbour heard the disturbance and called emergency services at around 11.45pm.

Police Arrived Within Minutes

Patrol officers arrived at the address around 10 minutes later and found both Bugden and the victim inside the property. Following enquiries at the scene, Bugden was arrested. During police interview, he denied allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Further Arrest After Harassment

Bugden was later released on bail while detectives continued their investigation. However, less than two weeks later, he breached his bail conditions by persistently contacting the victim through repeated text messages and phone calls. The harassment was reported to police, leading to Bugden’s arrest again on 19 February.

Nine Sexual Offences

Following a full investigation, the 32-year-old was charged with nine sexual offences, including two counts of rape. He was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court to 12 years’ imprisonment. The court also heard evidence of the threats and violence used during the attack, which left the victim traumatised. Police welcomed the sentence, saying it reflected the seriousness of Bugden’s offending and praised the victim for her courage in supporting the prosecution.