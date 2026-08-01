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COUNTY DURHAM Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

A Darlington man has been jailed after breaching a court order just weeks after receiving a suspended prison sentence for possessing more than 150 indecent images of children. Jason Firmin was sent to prison after failing to comply with the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed following his conviction for child abuse image offences. The order had been introduced to restrict his internet use, digital devices and require him to allow police to inspect any electronic equipment.

More Than 170 Indecent Images Found

Firmin first came to the attention of police in June 2023, when officers were alerted to suspicious online activity linked to his iPhone. A forensic examination uncovered 173 indecent images of children, including:

  • 84 Category A images – the most serious category.
  • 62 Category B images.
  • 27 Category C images.

The children depicted were reported to be aged between one and 14 years old. Firmin admitted the offences and was handed a 26-month suspended prison sentence, together with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and requirements to register as a sex offender.

Court Order Breached Within Weeks

However, within three weeks of the order being imposed, Firmin breached its conditions, prompting an immediate return to court. The court heard that the rapid breach demonstrated a disregard for the restrictions placed upon him.

Further Drug Offences

The case was further aggravated after Firmin was arrested while on bail following a crash involving an electric bike. During that investigation, officers discovered approximately £2,800 worth of cocaine and cannabis, together with cash believed to be criminal property. He later admitted offences relating to the supply of drugs.

Sent Straight to Prison

At Durham Crown Court, the judge ruled that Firmin’s swift breach of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order meant the suspended sentence could no longer be justified. He was ordered to serve the full 26-month prison sentence. Firmin remains subject to the Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will continue to be monitored under the Sex Offenders Register following his release. The court heard the sentence reflected both the seriousness of the original offences and his failure to comply with the strict conditions imposed to protect the public.

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