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ARMED ATTACK Masked Men Armed with Blade Rob Victim During Home Invasion in Heckmondwike

Masked Men Armed with Blade Rob Victim During Home Invasion in Heckmondwike

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a bladed weapon during a terrifying robbery at his home in Heckmondwike. Officers from Kirklees District CID have launched an investigation following the incident at a property on Leeds Old Road between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday, 26 July. Police were called to the address at around 10.30pm after a member of the public reported hearing a loud bang outside the property.

Armed Intruders

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who reported that two masked men had forced their way into his home. The suspects allegedly threatened him with a bladed weapon while demanding property before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained injuries during the robbery, although these are not believed to be life-threatening.

Cartridge Recovered

As part of their enquiries, officers carried out searches in the surrounding area and later recovered what is believed to be a cartridge from a blank-firing weapon outside the property. The discovery forms part of the ongoing investigation as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witness Appeal

Kirklees District CID is urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who has information or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, to come forward. Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or online, quoting the relevant incident details. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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