Jon Venables Challenges James Bulger’s Parents’ Right to Attend Parole Hearing

Jon Venables, one of the men convicted of the murder of two-year-old James Bulger, has launched a legal challenge in an attempt to prevent James’ parents from attending his forthcoming parole hearing. Venables, now 43, is seeking to overturn a decision allowing Ralph Bulger and Denise Fergus to attend the hearing and deliver victim personal statements, claiming their presence would cause him “psychological harm.” According to reports, Venables has indicated he would refuse to attend the hearing if James’ parents are permitted to be present.

Parents Won Right to Attend

The Bulger family secured the right to attend Venables’ parole hearing following changes to victims’ rights legislation, marking what was seen as a significant step forward in giving victims’ families a greater voice during parole proceedings. Under the current rules, close relatives of murder victims are entitled to:

Attend parole hearings.

Deliver victim personal statements.

Hear submissions made during the proceedings.

Challenge procedural decisions if they believe their rights have been unfairly restricted.

Despite preparations beginning last summer, the hearing has yet to be listed and is now not expected to take place before September at the earliest.

Legal Challenge

Sources familiar with the case say Venables is contesting the decision to allow the family to attend, arguing their presence would affect his ability to participate in the hearing. The move has reportedly caused further distress to James’ family, who have campaigned for many years for greater involvement in decisions surrounding the possible release of those responsible for their son’s murder. One source close to the process said:

“Once again James’ family are left questioning who is actually the victim.

“It seems completely absurd to give the family hope by allowing them access to the parole hearing, then consider reneging on that just because Venables is unwilling to face them.”

Lifetime Anonymity

Venables continues to benefit from a lifelong anonymity order imposed following his release from custody. If the hearing proceeds with the family present, his identity would remain legally protected during proceedings, including measures preventing his appearance from being publicly revealed.

Parole Board

The Parole Board has declined to comment on the reported legal challenge. No date has yet been confirmed for the parole hearing, and it remains unclear when a decision will be made on whether James Bulger’s parents will ultimately be permitted to attend. Venables was 10 years old when he and Robert Thompson abducted and murdered James Bulger in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993. The case remains one of the most notorious child murder cases in British criminal history.