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MANCHESTER BUS ATTACK CCTV Appeal After Man Threatened With Knife Following Fight on Manchester Bus

CCTV Appeal After Man Threatened With Knife Following Fight on Manchester Bus

Police have released CCTV images as they investigate a violent altercation in Manchester city centre in which a man allegedly threatened another with a knife after the pair got off a bus. The incident happened at around 11.30am on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, after two men became involved in an altercation while travelling on a bus into Manchester city centre.

Fight Continued After Leaving Bus

According to police, both men got off the bus and continued fighting on Princess Parkway, near the Moss Lane East junction. During the confrontation, one of the men is alleged to have removed a knife from his bag and pointed it towards the other man’s face. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

CCTV Images Released

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have released images of people they wish to identify. Police believe those pictured may have information that could assist detectives in establishing exactly what happened.

Appeal for Information

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises those pictured, or has any information that could assist the investigation to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference CRI/06A2/0021094/26. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

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