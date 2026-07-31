Man Arrested After Petrol Station Worker Stabbed Multiple Times at Shell Garage in Sanderstead

A man has been arrested after a member of staff was stabbed during a violent attack at a Shell petrol station in Croydon, with detectives appealing for witnesses as enquiries continue. Emergency services were called to the Shell petrol station on Limpsfield Road, Sanderstead, at around 11.19pm on Wednesday, 29 July, following reports of a stabbing. Police believe the incident may have involved more than one suspect, with the attackers fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

Worker Suffers Multiple Stab Wounds

The victim, a 53-year-old member of staff, was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital. The Metropolitan Police confirmed his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. Local witnesses reported the man was stabbed multiple times during what is widely believed to have been an attempted armed robbery, although police have not confirmed a motive.

Man Arrested

A 25-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). He remains in police custody while detectives continue their investigation. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said:

“On Wednesday, 29 July at 23:19hrs, police were called to reports of a stabbing at Limpsfield Road, Croydon.

“The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Paramedics treated a 53-year-old man for multiple stab wounds before taking him to hospital.

“A 25-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.”

Crime Scene Investigation

A police cordon remained in place around the petrol station throughout Thursday morning while forensic officers examined the scene. Officers also carried out searches in neighbouring streets, including Cranleigh Gardens, as part of the investigation.

Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the attack to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 8934/29July. Enquiries remain ongoing.