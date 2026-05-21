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POLICE APPEAL Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman whose body was found in Pendarves Woods, Camborne, at 7:45am on Sunday 3 May. Detectives continue their investigation into the unexplained death, although it is not currently treated as suspicious.

E-fit Released To Public

Officers have issued an e-fit image of the woman to the public in the hope that someone who knew her will come forward. Despite previous efforts, including releasing images of a distinctive necklace found with the body, her identity remains unknown.

Ongoing Enquiries By Police

Since the discovery, detectives have been conducting thorough investigations to establish both the woman’s identity and the circumstances around her death. They urge anyone with information to make contact.

Call For Witnesses

Anyone recognising the woman or with any related information is asked to call 101 or visit the police website quoting crime reference 50260111111.

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