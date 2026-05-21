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DRAINED SAVINGS Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

Jamie Drew, 46, from Exeter, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on 21 May after pleading guilty to defrauding four victims of over £656,000. The fraud drained savings, pensions, and inheritances from his close associates, with much of the stolen money gambled away.

Friendship Betrayed

Drew exploited personal relationships, convincing friends to lend him money with false promises of immediate repayment. He fabricated complex stories involving supposed banking troubles, money laundering accusations, and threats of losing all funds if anyone was informed, encouraging victims to give him more cash over time.

Millions Misused On Gambling

Despite victims believing their money was temporarily inaccessible, records revealed Drew spent the funds shortly after receiving them, primarily on gambling, leaving victims devastated.

Emotional Toll On Victims

The victims felt isolated and unable to seek help. Drew prolonged their distress by falsely claiming he was working with solicitors to recover the funds, delaying police reports even after his arrest, related to some offences.

Police Praise Sentence

Detective Sergeant Ailsa Mason said: “Jamie Drew presented himself as the good guy and claimed he was working tirelessly to help the victims get their money back – money he was aware he had already spent. These offences took place over prolonged periods and cost victims their savings, pensions, and money inherited from loved ones. Alongside financial loss, the victims have suffered many months of stress and fear through Drew’s calculated manipulation of them which has resulted in significant emotional and psychological harm. We recognise fraud can have a devastating effect on victims and welcome the sentence handed to Drew. We hope the victims can now feel some form of closure.”

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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