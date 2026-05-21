Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

Jamie Drew, 46, from Exeter, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on 21 May after pleading guilty to defrauding four victims of over £656,000. The fraud drained savings, pensions, and inheritances from his close associates, with much of the stolen money gambled away.

Friendship Betrayed

Drew exploited personal relationships, convincing friends to lend him money with false promises of immediate repayment. He fabricated complex stories involving supposed banking troubles, money laundering accusations, and threats of losing all funds if anyone was informed, encouraging victims to give him more cash over time.

Millions Misused On Gambling

Despite victims believing their money was temporarily inaccessible, records revealed Drew spent the funds shortly after receiving them, primarily on gambling, leaving victims devastated.

Emotional Toll On Victims

The victims felt isolated and unable to seek help. Drew prolonged their distress by falsely claiming he was working with solicitors to recover the funds, delaying police reports even after his arrest, related to some offences.

Police Praise Sentence