Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ELECTION ALERT Makerfield By-Election Set for 18 June After Labour MP Josh Simons Resigns

Makerfield By-Election Set for 18 June After Labour MP Josh Simons Resigns

The Makerfield parliamentary by-election has been officially set for Thursday, 18 June, following the resignation of Labour MP Josh Simons. The Commons Speaker moved the writ, triggering the election process and ensuring a vote within the legal timeframe.

By-election Date Confirmed

With Simons stepping down, the by-election will fill the Makerfield seat in line with parliamentary rules. The vote is scheduled to take place between 21 and 27 working days after the writ was issued.

Deadline For Voter Registration

Wigan Council has announced that residents must register to vote by midnight on Tuesday, 2 June, to take part in the upcoming by-election.

Constituency History

Established in 1983, the Makerfield constituency includes areas from the former Makerfield, Ince, Wigan, and Leigh seats. Simons secured the seat in the 2024 general election with a majority of 5,399 votes over Reform UK.

Political Implications

The by-election will test Labour’s grip on Makerfield following Simons’ resignation, amid rising challenges from parties such as Reform UK. The result could impact both local and national political landscapes.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Politics

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Isa Jakupi jailed for drug supply and driving offences in Aylesbury

POLICE DRUGS STOP Isa Jakupi jailed for drug supply and driving offences in Aylesbury

UK News
Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

JUSTICE PAID Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

UK News
Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

GRANDMOTHER KILLED Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

UK News
Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

POLICE BUST Man jailed after cocaine and cannabis found in Atherstone car stop

UK News

GANG SENTANCED Willesden Gang Members Jailed For Life Over Michelle Sadio Murder

UK News
Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

COURT DEADLOCK Jury Discharged After Deadlock In Brothers’ Assault Case At Manchester Airport

UK News
Wes Streeting Urges Labour Course Change to Stop Reform Electoral Threat

CHANGE OF COURSE Wes Streeting Urges Labour Course Change to Stop Reform Electoral Threat

UK News
Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

EXPLOSIONS REPORTED Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

Breaking News, UK News
Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

BEDWORTH KNIFE ATTACK Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

UK News
Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

UK News
North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

SET FOR TRIAL North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

UK News
North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

UK News
Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

POLICE STAND OFF Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

Breaking News, UK News
Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

LONDON BUS DRIVER MURDERED Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

Breaking News, UK News
Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

Murder Probe Launched After Battersea Bridge Bus Driver Dies

Breaking News, UK News
Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

WEAPONS PLOT Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

UK News
Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

UK News
Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

FATAL VAN BLAZE Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

UK News
Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

ANCIDENT DISCOVERY 38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

UK News
38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

UK News
RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

THEFT PROBE RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

UK News
RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

UK News
Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

DESPERATE SEARCH Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

UK News
Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

UK News
Watch Live