Makerfield By-Election Set for 18 June After Labour MP Josh Simons Resigns

The Makerfield parliamentary by-election has been officially set for Thursday, 18 June, following the resignation of Labour MP Josh Simons. The Commons Speaker moved the writ, triggering the election process and ensuring a vote within the legal timeframe.

By-election Date Confirmed

With Simons stepping down, the by-election will fill the Makerfield seat in line with parliamentary rules. The vote is scheduled to take place between 21 and 27 working days after the writ was issued.

Deadline For Voter Registration

Wigan Council has announced that residents must register to vote by midnight on Tuesday, 2 June, to take part in the upcoming by-election.

Constituency History

Established in 1983, the Makerfield constituency includes areas from the former Makerfield, Ince, Wigan, and Leigh seats. Simons secured the seat in the 2024 general election with a majority of 5,399 votes over Reform UK.

Political Implications

The by-election will test Labour’s grip on Makerfield following Simons’ resignation, amid rising challenges from parties such as Reform UK. The result could impact both local and national political landscapes.