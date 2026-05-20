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POLICE DRUGS STOP Isa Jakupi jailed for drug supply and driving offences in Aylesbury

Isa Jakupi jailed for drug supply and driving offences in Aylesbury

Isa Jakupi, 22, from Redcliffe Walk, Aylesbury, has been sentenced following a Thames Valley Police investigation into drug and driving offences. Jakupi pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on 15 May 2026 to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Drug Deal Police Stop

On 23 March 2026, officers from the Aylesbury Proactive Team stopped Jakupi’s Silver Ford Fiesta on Penn Road after witnessing a drug deal. Jakupi attempted to flee by reversing but was detained by police.

Drugs Seized

A search of Jakupi and his vehicle uncovered thirty-five bags of cocaine, which were seized as evidence. He was charged the following day.

Sentencing Outcome

Jakupi received a custodial sentence of two years and three months. He was banned from driving for six months and given three penalty points on his licence.

Police Commitment

PC Alicia Foster of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team said: “Our team will target and prosecute offenders like Jakupi, using both visible and covert activity to disrupt drug supply. We remain committed to bringing offenders before the courts.”

Community Appeal

The police encourage anyone with information to report it via 101 or through Thames Valley Police’s online reporting system.

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