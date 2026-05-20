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TRAGIC LOSS Schoolgirl Adriana Retyte Found Hanged at Norfolk Home

Schoolgirl Adriana Retyte Found Hanged at Norfolk Home

Emergency services were called to a detached family home in Ashwellthorpe, Norfolk, on the evening of May 8 after 14-year-old private schoolgirl Adriana Retyte was found unresponsive. Despite CPR and subsequent hospital treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Adriana sadly died two days later on May 10. The inquest into her death, formally opened on May 19, was adjourned to a later date.

Mothers Emotional Tribute

Adriana’s mother, Greta Saggers, 31, managing director of Anglian Recruitment, shared a heartfelt message online expressing her heartbreak. She wrote: “It is with broken hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Adriana.” Greta also thanked those who have offered support during this difficult time.

Active Community Support

Greta Saggers also works alongside her husband Ben Saggers at his project management firm, Strand Development Limited. Ben is a known figure in local sports, sponsoring Wymondham Rugby Club and the under-14s girls football team, Taverham Toucans, where Adriana was a player, highlighting the family’s strong ties to the Norfolk sporting community.  

School Pays Respect

Adriana was a Year 9 pupil at Langley School in Loddon, paying £24,000 a year in fees. The school issued a statement expressing profound sadness at the loss of a warmly regarded student known for her kindness, diligence, and contributions to sport and the arts. They confirmed pastoral support has been provided to students and staff impacted by the tragedy.

Upcoming Inquest

Assistant Coroner Maeve Sykes confirmed Adriana was born in Drogheda, Ireland, in 2012. A full inquest into the circumstances around her death is scheduled for October 16, 2026. Meanwhile, an online fundraiser has been established in Adriana’s memory to support youth suicide prevention charity Papyrus. For confidential support, readers can call Samaritans on 116 123, or visit samaritans.org and thecalmzone.net/get-support.

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