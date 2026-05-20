Man Dies and Driver Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Okehampton

A man died, and another driver was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle collision on the A386 near Okehampton on Tuesday afternoon, May 19. Emergency services were called to the scene around 1:50pm between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate to attend the crash involving a silver BMW estate, a white Ford Transit van, and a white Citroen Relay Luton van.

Fatal Collision Confirmed

The 33-year-old BMW driver from the Okehampton area was pronounced dead at the scene. The 74-year-old Ford Transit driver, from Bude, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries. The Citroen driver was unhurt.

Road Closure And Investigation

Police closed the A386 for several hours to carry out forensic examinations of the crash site, delaying traffic in the area.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Devon and Cornwall Police are urging anyone who saw the crash or captured dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can report information via the police website or call 101 quoting log 397 of 19 May.