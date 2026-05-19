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BAND BREAKUP Aqua Band Announces Split After 30 Years of Hits

Aqua Band Announces Split After 30 Years of Hits

Danish-Norwegian Eurodance group Aqua has officially announced its breakup after 30 years. The band’s members, Lene Nystrøm, René Dif and Søren Rasted, revealed on Instagram this week that they are closing the chapter on Aqua as a live band. Formed in Copenhagen in 1995, Aqua rose to global fame with their 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” and other singles like “Dr Jones” and “Turn Back Time.” Their announcement marks the end of an era for one of Denmark’s best-selling musical exports.

Iconic Eurodance Legacy

Aqua became international superstars just two years after forming, following the release of their hit debut album Aquarium, propelled by the huge success of “Barbie Girl.” The song propelled the band to worldwide fame but also attracted a lawsuit from Mattel in 2000 over claims the track harmed the Barbie brand, though the dispute was eventually settled amicably.

Official Farewell Statement

In their joint Instagram post, the band stated: “After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band. When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together. For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact. From the bottom of our hearts: thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 30 years.”

Lasting Impact On Music

With over 33 million albums and singles sold worldwide, Aqua remains the best-selling Danish band ever. Their music recently re-entered the UK Top 40 after Nicki Minaj sampled “Barbie Girl” in 2023, proving their timeless influence on pop and dance music.

Future Prospects

Though Aqua has announced its split as a live band, fans speculate about possible future reunions or tours. The members remain respectful of their legacy, choosing to end on a high note while their music continues to resonate across generations.

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