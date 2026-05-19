Grenfell Fire Police Probe Targets 57 Individuals and 20 Organisations

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that up to 57 individuals and 20 organisations are now suspected of criminal offences linked to the Grenfell Tower fire in london/">London. This update was announced on Tuesday as the force detailed plans to submit full evidence files to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) by 30 September 2026, with charging decisions anticipated before 14 June 2027, the tenth anniversary of the disaster that killed 72 people.

Unprecedented Scale Of Investigation

The police described the investigation as the largest in Metropolitan Police history, involving:

15,000 individuals and 700 organisations examined

165 million electronic files gathered and reviewed

14,400 witness statements collected

£150 million spent, including £2 million to create a detailed scale replica of parts of Grenfell Tower for jury use

So far, one person has been arrested and remains under investigation, while a significant number of others have been interviewed under caution. Potential offences under consideration include corporate gross negligence manslaughter, fraud, and breaches of health and safety law, according to Detective Chief Superintendent Garry Moncrieff, who leads the case.

Families Demand Swift Justice

Grenfell United, representing the bereaved families and survivors, welcomed the progress but stressed the lengthy wait for accountability. They stated: “Nearly 10 years after the Grenfell Tower fire claimed the lives of 72 people, bereaved families, survivors and residents are being told that files will begin to be passed to the CPS in September 2026, with charging decisions expected before the tenth anniversary. For our community, this is not news we meet with celebration. We meet it with caution, grief and determination. We have waited almost a decade for accountability.” The group has urged the Government to ensure the courts are properly resourced to avoid further delays, warning that “justice delayed any further would be unacceptable.”

Inquiry Findings Highlight Systemic Failures

The Grenfell Inquiry, which published its final report in 2024, identified that the disaster resulted from decades of failure by governments and the construction industry. Key findings included:

Systematic dishonesty by firms manufacturing and selling combustible cladding and insulation

Manipulation of fire safety testing and misrepresentation of test data

Incompetence, dishonesty, and greed across multiple organisations

Inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick concluded the fire was “avoidable” and that victims were “badly failed.”

Looking Ahead To Legal Action

Detective Chief Superintendent Moncrieff emphasised the importance of thoroughness: “It is important that we do it once and do it right.” The Metropolitan Police aim to send completed files to the CPS by late 2026, setting the stage for potential prosecutions aligned with the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.