Men Deny Murder and Abuse of Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, and his partner Jamie Varley, 37, stand accused at Preston Crown Court of abusing and causing the death of their adopted 13-month-old son, Preston Davey, in Blackpool in July 2023. The pair face charges including murder, child cruelty, and sexual assault. Both men deny all allegations as the trial continues.

Adoption Dream Turns Dark

McGowan-Fazakerley told police the couple had wanted to start a family and believed the timing was right. Preston was adopted by the couple on 1 April 2023 after spending his first 10 months in foster care following his birth in June 2022. The men described their child as “so perfect” and “everything we ever wanted.”

Allegations Of Abuse And Neglect

During the trial, it emerged that Preston was admitted to hospital three times in less than four months after moving in with the couple. Prosecutors say the baby suffered at least 40 traumatic injuries, was sexually abused, routinely ill-treated, and indecent images were taken of him. Varley allegedly admitted to leaving Preston submerged in a bath and experiencing “dark thoughts” about the child.

Varleys Denials And Court Evidence

Varley, who took a year off as head of year at a high school to care for Preston, denies murder, manslaughter, multiple counts of cruelty, grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, and dozens of related indecency charges. He told police the baby was briefly left in the bath, but denies any wrongdoing.

McGowan-Fazakerley Maintains Innocence

McGowan-Fazakerley denies causing or allowing Preston’s death, child cruelty, and sexual assault charges. He described the process of adopting and settling into family life as positive and said they were “growing” and “learning” together with the baby.

Trial Continues At Preston Crown

The trial has been adjourned until today, with further updates expected. Both men remain in custody as the court hears more evidence relating to the tragic death of Preston Davey.