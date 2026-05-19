Teen Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Leeds Tempest Road Crash Appeal

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on Tempest Road, Beeston, Leeds, in the early hours of Tuesday 19 May 2026. The crash took place at 12.09am at the junction of Tempest Road and Woodview Road involving a grey Mercedes A200 and a black electric motorbike. The teenage rider was rushed to hospital following the serious incident.

Urgent Witness Call

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or saw events leading up to it to come forward. Authorities are also seeking dashcam footage related to the incident to aid their investigation.

How To Help the Police

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police via Live Chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101. When reporting, quote log 6 of 19 May.

Serious Injury Update

The motorcyclist’s injuries are described as life-threatening, highlighting the gravity of the collision and the importance of gathering all available evidence.