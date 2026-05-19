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FRAUD FALLOUT Tejay Fletcher Ordered to Repay £400k After £100m Scam Website Exposure

Tejay Fletcher Ordered to Repay £400k After £100m Scam Website Exposure

Tejay Fletcher, 38, the London-based mastermind behind the scam call website iSpoof that helped criminals defraud UK victims out of more than £100 million, has been ordered to repay just £404,331 of his £2 million fortune. The ill-got cash came from subscription fees paid in Bitcoin by fraudsters exploiting iSpoof’s cloning technology.

Ispoof Fraud Scale

Fletcher founded and ran iSpoof, which assisted crooks in stealing £43 million from 200,000 UK victims alone. The platform sold services allowing users to spoof caller ID information so that scam calls appeared to come from trusted sources like banks, tricking victims into handing over passwords and PINs.

Lavish Lifestyle Uncovered

From his £2 million share of the Bitcoin profits, Fletcher splashed out on luxury items including a £230,000 Lamborghini, two Range Rovers worth a combined £120,000, and an £11,000 Rolex. Despite this, the court has only mandated repayment of one-fifth of his fortune.

Prison Term And Court Order

Previously sentenced to 13 years and four months at southwark/" title="Southwark" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Southwark Crown Court in May 2023 for his role in the UK’s biggest fraud operation, Fletcher now faces a deadline of three months to repay the ordered amount. The judge warned that failure to comply will result in a 12-month jail sentence.

Criminal Network Tools

The site operated as an industrial-scale fraud tool, only accepting Bitcoin to evade detection and maintain anonymity. Fletcher also managed a Telegram help desk, guiding fraudsters on technical updates and optimising scam techniques through the service.

Defence Claims Ignorance

“He did not know who they were or how much money was being extracted,” said Fletcher’s lawyer. “While he knew there were victims, he did not fully see the misery caused by his website until recently.”

 

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